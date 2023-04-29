Wedbush Cuts Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Price Target to $15.00

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS.
FHTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foghorn Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.33.
Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ FHTX opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a market cap of $272.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.15. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $18.12.
About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
