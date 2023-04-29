Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Weis Markets has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

Shares of WMK stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.37. Weis Markets has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $95.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weis Markets

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 2.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,757,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

Featured Stories

