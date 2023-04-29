Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $39.75 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

