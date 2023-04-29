Wells Fargo & Company Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $345.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Microsoft from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $308.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.36.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151,099 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,658,560 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,496,263,000 after acquiring an additional 173,204 shares during the period. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,902,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

