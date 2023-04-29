West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-$7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion. West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.50-7.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $361.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,450. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $372.06. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.27.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $313.00.

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

