Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.
Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.
Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance
WABC stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.61. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average is $54.39.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WABC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.
Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.
