Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

WABC stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.39.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WABC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

