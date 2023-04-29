Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15 to $5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.7 billion to $9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.88 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAB. KeyCorp raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $97.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $8,201,864.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,618.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $301,727.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,662.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $8,201,864.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,618.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,834 shares of company stock worth $9,306,731 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 234,764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

