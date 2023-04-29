WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $613.00 million-$623.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.07 million. WEX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.85-$14.25 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEX. StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised WEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.90.

Shares of WEX traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.35. The company had a trading volume of 506,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,556. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. WEX has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $204.05.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $618.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.79 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, research analysts predict that WEX will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 2,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.43, for a total transaction of $486,467.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,805.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 2,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.43, for a total transaction of $486,467.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,805.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $240,245.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,364 shares of company stock worth $4,203,786 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WEX by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,069,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of WEX by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,024,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

