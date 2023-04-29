WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.85-14.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45-2.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion. WEX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.85-$14.25 EPS.

WEX Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of WEX stock traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.35. 506,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,556. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.60. WEX has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $618.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.79 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 32.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on WEX shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.90.

In other news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 2,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.43, for a total value of $486,467.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,805.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $240,245.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,364 shares of company stock worth $4,203,786 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WEX by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after buying an additional 1,594,294 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,238,000 after buying an additional 46,296 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

