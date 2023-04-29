Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $226,000 Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 860,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Argus cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

Insider Activity

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.35.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

