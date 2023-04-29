Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $8.20 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 2.2% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $126.41 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.64. The company has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.03%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

