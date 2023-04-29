Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $8.95 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 2.4% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 33.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Shares of MMM opened at $106.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

