Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.7% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,764,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $2,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $204.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.95. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 208.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.88.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

