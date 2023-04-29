Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZPN. Loop Capital cut their target price on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $177.00 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $155.35 and a one year high of $263.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.48.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $242.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Featured Stories

