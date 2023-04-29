Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Winnebago Industries worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 398,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 175,756 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $4,170,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

NYSE WGO opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $70.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $866.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

