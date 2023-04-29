Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2023

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGOGet Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Winnebago Industries worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 398,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 175,756 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $4,170,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

NYSE WGO opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $70.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $866.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

