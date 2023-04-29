WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Trading Up 0.1%

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2023

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDUGet Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $26.11. 164,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 306,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USDU. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $48,631,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the first quarter valued at $14,058,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter worth $10,187,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter worth $7,387,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 343,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 271,192 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

(Get Rating)

The WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Dollar Total Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that goes long the US dollar against a basket of global currencies from developed as well as emerging markets. USDU was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.