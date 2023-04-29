WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Trading Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $26.11. 164,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 306,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USDU. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $48,631,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the first quarter valued at $14,058,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter worth $10,187,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter worth $7,387,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 343,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 271,192 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

The WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Dollar Total Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that goes long the US dollar against a basket of global currencies from developed as well as emerging markets. USDU was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

