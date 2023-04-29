WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.12-$4.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. WNS also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.12 to $4.36 EPS.
Shares of WNS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.17. 78,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,316. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.60.
WNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.56.
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
