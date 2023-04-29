Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Woodward has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Woodward has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Woodward to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

WWD opened at $96.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.78. Woodward has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $113.95.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. Woodward’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,940.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Woodward by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

