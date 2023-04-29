XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Short Interest Down 17.1% in April

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of XFLT opened at $6.49 on Friday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $8.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.
About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
