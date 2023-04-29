XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Short Interest Down 17.1% in April

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of XFLT opened at $6.49 on Friday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $8.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

