Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.71) EPS.

XENE has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.36.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.40. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $41.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $711,199.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 36,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,728,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,194.6% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 25,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 24,726 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,480,000 after buying an additional 820,723 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

