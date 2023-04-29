XPAC Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPAXU) Trading 0.1% Higher

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXU – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 9,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 50,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

XPAC Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07.

Get XPAC Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPAC Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in XPAC Acquisition by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 23,522 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of XPAC Acquisition by 7,104.4% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 62,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 61,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $634,000.

About XPAC Acquisition

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPAC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPAC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.