Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the March 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Yoshitsu Stock Performance

TKLF stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yoshitsu has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

Get Yoshitsu alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yoshitsu

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Yoshitsu during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu during the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu during the first quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Yoshitsu Company Profile

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yoshitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.