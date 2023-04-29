Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $519,827.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,875 shares of company stock worth $3,166,805 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
YUM stock opened at $140.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $140.93.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.
