Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE NCLH opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.49. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 286.66%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.