Zcash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.14 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $626.45 million and $15.14 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcash has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $38.37 or 0.00131360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00048988 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00033998 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001065 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

