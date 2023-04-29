ZClassic Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.09 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. ZClassic has a market cap of $415,629.75 and approximately $19.09 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00131945 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00049023 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00034056 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001065 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

