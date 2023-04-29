Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.03. The company had a trading volume of 428,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,999. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $385.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.57 and a 200 day moving average of $282.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.00.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Stories

