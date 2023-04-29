Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Short Interest Update

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Zhongsheng Group Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:ZSHGY opened at $42.43 on Friday. Zhongsheng Group has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $77.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.77.

Get Zhongsheng Group alerts:

About Zhongsheng Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhongsheng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongsheng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.