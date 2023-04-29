Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,945 shares of company stock worth $53,844,144 over the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.45.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $3.40 on Friday, hitting $160.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,819. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.83. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

