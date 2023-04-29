Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 14,000 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.94. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

