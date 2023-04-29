Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys 77,250 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,250 shares during the quarter. Ovintiv makes up 2.0% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $14,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE:OVV traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.08. 2,703,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,726. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.78. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

