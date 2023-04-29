Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 34,760 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emfo LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.73.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,380 shares of company stock valued at $36,420,926. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,978,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,814. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.60. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $203.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,488.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

