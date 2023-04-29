Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $21.61 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises approximately 3.1% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $21,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,043 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,879,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,509,000 after purchasing an additional 265,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.53. 9,727,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,533,776. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.75. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Evercore ISI downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

