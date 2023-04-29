Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $7.05 Million Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,546,150 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 100,250 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,364,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Transocean by 6,891.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,870 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,449,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Transocean Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on RIG. Susquehanna increased their price target on Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Clarkson Capital upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Compass Point upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

RIG stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,247,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,743,512. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

