Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New $9.40 Million Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 148,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,404,000. American International Group comprises 1.4% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 262.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.79.

American International Group Stock Up 1.7 %

AIG stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.04. 3,508,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650,233. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.83. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

