Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,390 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 71.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 131.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC traded up $4.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.89. The stock had a trading volume of 873,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.82. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $358.05.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 80.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.80.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

See Also

