Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,625 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,861,697,000 after purchasing an additional 598,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,704,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,625,000 after buying an additional 162,854 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after buying an additional 11,133,134 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,194,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,303,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,492,000 after purchasing an additional 406,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.48. 9,647,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,664,182. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $63.11.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,691 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

