Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.50 million-$45.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.56 million.

ZYXI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,718. The company has a market cap of $419.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.58. Zynex has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.65 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 10.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Zynex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Zynex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 1,213.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Zynex by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Zynex by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

