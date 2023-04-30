10,230 Shares in NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEOV. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoVolta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NeoVolta in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in NeoVolta in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoVolta in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NeoVolta in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on NeoVolta from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

NEOV traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 21,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,565. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. NeoVolta Inc. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $6.95.

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter.

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

