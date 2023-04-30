1,121,054 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Bought by Pelham Capital Ltd.

Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,259,000. Capri makes up 13.5% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.87% of Capri at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capri by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.87.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

