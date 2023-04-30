1,149 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,035,000 after purchasing an additional 105,876 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 896,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,421,000 after purchasing an additional 142,390 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 356,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,540 shares of company stock worth $2,009,111. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMC opened at $180.19 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $180.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.81. The stock has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

