1,502 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,594,000 after purchasing an additional 797,652 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,261,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,291,000 after buying an additional 344,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,859 shares of company stock worth $10,641,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.38 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $162.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.01 and a 200-day moving average of $144.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

