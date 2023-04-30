15,589 Shares in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Purchased by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Stock Performance

BSTZ opened at $16.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.21. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $25.59.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.1613 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

See Also

