1,785 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.7 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $378.02 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $399.24 and a 200 day moving average of $410.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.