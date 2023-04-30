1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

1st Source has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. 1st Source has a payout ratio of 32.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect 1st Source to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

1st Source Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $41.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $41.11 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at 1st Source

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRCE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 1st Source

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in 1st Source by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in 1st Source by 1.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in 1st Source by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 1st Source by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

