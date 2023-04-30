21,664 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Purchased by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1,068.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $32.42.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.