24,380 Shares in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Bought by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC owned 0.42% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,725,000 after purchasing an additional 199,592 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,805,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,271,000 after purchasing an additional 190,531 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 94,315 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 69,704 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,897,000.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. 28,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,325. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

