2,536 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $106.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.60 and a 200-day moving average of $107.45. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

