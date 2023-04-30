2,924 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Acquired by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $80.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.24.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
